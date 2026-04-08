FIA arrests two agents from passport office

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore conducted a raid

at the Garden Town Passport Office, arresting two agents involved in illegal activities.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Hafeez and Ghulam Mustafa, of Lahore.

According to FIA officials, the accused were extorting money from citizens under the pretext

of facilitating passport issuance. They allegedly deceived applicants by promising urgent passport

processing in exchange for extra charges.

During the raid, authorities recovered passports, tokens, bank challans, receipts, and other incriminating evidence from the suspects.

Both individuals have been taken into custody, and investigations have been initiated. FIA officials stated that raids are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices.