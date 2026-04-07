FESCO restores power supply in phases after rain disrupts feeders in multiple areas

FAISALABAD, Apr 06 (APP): Electricity supply was temporarily disrupted in several areas of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) region due to inclement weather and rainfall which affected more than 50 feeders on Monday.

FESCO spokesperson said that tripping of power lines caused outages in various localities falling under Faisalabad First and Second Circles as well as Mianwali, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang circles.

He said that the situation emerged due to weather-related disturbances impacting the transmission and distribution network.

FESCO teams were immediately mobilized and the field staff was put on high alert to ensure early restoration of electricity supply, he added.

He said that technical crews were actively engaged in fault detection and rectification work across affected areas.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Aamir is personally supervising the restoration operations to expedite the process and minimize inconvenience to the consumers.

He directed all operational staff to utilize available resources efficiently to ensure prompt resolution of faults.

The spokesperson expressed confidence that electricity supply from the affected feeders would be restored in phases after clearance of faults and stabilization of the system. He said that the company’s response mechanism remained fully active to handle such situations caused by adverse weather conditions.

He also apologized to consumers for temporary inconvenience caused due to unavoidable circumstances and reiterated FESCO commitment to provide uninterrupted power supply through timely maintenance and rapid response to emergencies.