FESCO cracks down on power theft,15 arrested,29 cases registered

SARGODHA, Apr 08 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sargodha Circle has intensified its crackdown on power theft, apprehending 15 individuals and registering 29 cases in ongoing operations.

A spokesperson said on Wednesday that task force teams,acting on the directives of the Superintendent Engineer, conducted raids in various areas to curb electricity pilferage.

In the past 24 hours,one person was arrested in Sargodha city,while three cases were registered in Shahpur.

Meanwhile,five individuals were caught red-handed for stealing electricity through illegal connections and meter tampering.

FESCO officials reiterated their resolve to continue the campaign against power theft,vowing strict action to ensure transparency and uninterrupted power supply.