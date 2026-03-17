Fertilizer strategy issued to boost early cotton yield up to 60 maunds per acre

FAISALABAD, Mar 17 (APP): The Punjab Agriculture Department on Tuesday issued detailed fertilizer recommendations for early cotton cultivation to maximize per-acre yield and guide the farmers for improvement in productivity and profitability during the upcoming sowing season.

A spokesperson of the agriculture (extension) department said that the farmers cultivating early cotton could achieve the yields from 50 to 60 maunds per acre by adopting a balanced and soil-specific fertilizer application strategy.

He said that for weak soils, the recommended dose includes two bags of DAP, four and a quarter bags of urea and one and a half bags of SOP per acre.

For medium soils, one and three-quarter bags of DAP, three and three-quarter bags of urea, and one and a half bags of SOP per acre have been advised while for fertile lands,one and a half bags of DAP, three and a quarter bags of urea and one and a half bags of SOP per acre were considered sufficient, he added.

The spokesperson further emphasized that the entire quantity of phosphorus and potash fertilizers along with one-fourth of nitrogen fertilizer should be applied at the time of land preparation to ensure optimal nutrient availability during the initial growth stages.

Highlighting the economic potential of early cotton, he advised the farmers to prioritize its cultivation on lands becoming vacant after harvesting canola, potato, peas and sugarcane crops.

The timely sowing and proper input management could significantly enhance farm income and contribute to overall agricultural growth in the province, he added.