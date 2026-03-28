Earth Hour observed at WASA’s Head Office

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP): The Earth Hour was observed at the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) head office here on Saturday.

At the WASA Head Office Lahore, lights were switched off on the occasion of the global environmental campaign Earth Hour 2026. The purpose of this campaign was to promote energy conservation and environmental awareness.

At the WASA Lahore Head Office, unnecessary lights were turned off from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM as part of this global campaign.

WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed stated, “Earth Hour is not just a symbolic action; it delivers a practical message about the better use of energy, water conservation, and environmental responsibility.”

He said that the theme for Earth Hour 2026 is “Give an Hour for Earth,” under which citizens, institutions, and governments are encouraged to take practical steps for environmental protection.

Such activities not only help reduce energy wastage but also serve as an effective means of raising environmental awareness among the public, he added.