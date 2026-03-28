Earth Hour observed across Punjab on CM’s directions

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP): On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Earth Hour was observed across the province with widespread participation, as lights were switched off and candles lit to promote energy conservation and environmental awareness.

The initiative was marked in all divisions and districts, with more than 500 locations taking part in the symbolic activity, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Government offices, including those of commissioners and deputy commissioners, observed lights-off in line with the campaign, while street lights on major roads in key cities were also turned off to demonstrate collective commitment to environmental protection and responsible energy use. Prominent participation was witnessed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, where both public and private buildings joined the observance.

Special arrangements were made in Murree, where Earth Hour was observed on Mall Road and surrounding areas, with candles lit at the amphitheatre. Citizens, tourists and officials actively participated in the activity, reflecting strong public engagement and growing awareness regarding environmental conservation.

Educational institutions across Punjab, including schools and colleges, also participated in Earth Hour, where students were briefed on the importance of energy conservation, climate responsibility and environmental protection. The initiative underscored the provincial government’s commitment to promoting a culture of sustainability, collective responsibility and cleaner environmental practices across the province.