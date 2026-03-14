Dolphin Squad arrests 2 POs

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP):The Dolphin Squad has arrested two absconding accused in Naseerabad Ghalib Market police precincts, who were wanted in human-trafficking and banking fraud cases.

SSP Operations Tauqir Naeem said that the accused were wanted by Lahore FIA. The accused had been absconding for 14 years.

The accused identified as Khalid and Abdul Qadir were handed over to Ghalib Market Police Station, Naseerabad for action. The SSP said special targeted operation against the absconders would continue with the help of e-police app at the checkpoints.