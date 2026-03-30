Defamation Act: LHC summons Punjab Assembly debate record

LAHORE, Mar 30 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought the record of debates held in the Punjab Assembly regarding the Punjab Defamation Act 2024.

Justice Anwaar Hussain heard multiple petitions challenging the constitutionality of the defamation act.

During the hearing, the court questioned the necessity of the new law, noting that existing contempt of court provisions already address judicial disrespect.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, representing one of the petitioners, argued that the new law effectively creates a parallel judicial system. He added that the requirement to pay damages in advance undermines the constitutional guarantee of a transparent trial. He requested the court to declare the new law unconstitutional and void.