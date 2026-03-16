Deadline extended for CM Punjab Green Tractors Phase-III

MULTAN, Mar 16 (APP):The Punjab Agriculture Department has extended the deadline for successful farmers under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractors Programme Phase-III to receive allotment letters and deposit their share of the payment until March 31, 2026.

According to a spokesperson of the Agriculture Department, farmers declared successful in the programme have been directed to collect their allotment letters and submit the required amount within the extended deadline.

The spokesperson added, if the payment is not deposited within the stipulated period, the opportunity will immediately be given to farmers included in the waiting list.

For further guidance, farmers can contact the relevant offices of the Agriculture (Extension) Department Punjab or call the agricultural helpline at 0800-17000.