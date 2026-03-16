DC reviews progress of park

GUJRAT, Mar 16 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi visited the Maryam Nawaz Ladies and Children Park in Tanda to inspect ongoing development work.

According to official sources, the park is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs50 million. Land filling

and boundary wall have been completed, while leveling, compaction, and 90 percent of the jogging track are finished. Plantation, grass laying, and fountain installation are expected to begin in the coming days.

The deputy commissioner instructed relevant officers to ensure the project is completed by May 15.

Chief Officer District Council Syed Faraz Mehdi, Deputy Director Development Tasawur Abbas Kalyar, and other officials accompanied him and provided a detailed briefing on the project’s progress.