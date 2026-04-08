CTP Rawalpindi clinch Inter-District Badminton Championship

RAWALPINDI, Apr 08 (APP): The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi secured a remarkable victory in the annual Inter-District Badminton Championship, defeating Attock Police in a thrilling final.

The title match witnessed a closely contested battle between the two sides, with Rawalpindi Traffic Police emerging victorious by 2-1.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Farhan Aslam, congratulated the team on their impressive performance and announced commendation certificates for the players. He appreciated the participation of traffic wardens in healthy activities alongside their professional duties.

He noted that engaging in sports not only improves physical fitness but also helps reduce mental stress. Highlighting the importance of such initiatives, he said the primary aim of organizing sports tournaments is to promote a healthy lifestyle among officials.

Farhan Aslam further emphasized that adopting healthy habits can help prevent various diseases, while participation in positive activities keeps individuals active and energetic.