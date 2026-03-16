Criminals killed in police encounter

HASSANABDAL, Mar 16 (APP):A police encounter took place between the CCD Police Attock and criminals involved in serious offences, resulting in the death of the suspects.

According to police sources, the deceased suspects were allegedly involved in murder, robbery, extortion and several other heinous crimes. They had also escaped from police custody earlier and were wanted by law enforcement agencies.

Police officials stated that the CCD team conducted an operation to arrest the accused. However, the suspects opened intense fire upon seeing the police party. In retaliation, the police also fired back, and during the exchange of fire, the dangerous criminals were killed.

Police recovered weapons from the scene while further investigation into the incident is underway.

Authorities said that operations against criminal elements will continue to ensure the protection of the life and property of the public.