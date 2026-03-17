Court extends interim bail of Rajab Butt, others in gambling app promotion case

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP): A sessions court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of content creators Rajab Butt, Nadeem Mubarak alias Nani Wala and other co-accused until March 26 in a case pertaining to the promotion of an online gambling app.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi heard the bail petitions as Rajab Butt, Nadeem Mubarak alias Nani Wala and other accused appeared before the court after expiry of their interim bail.

During the hearing, the court sought the complete investigation record from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and directed investigators to present the record at the next hearing.

The case was registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency on allegations that the accused promoted and encouraged the use of a gambling application.