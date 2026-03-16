Court closes Chaudhry Sugar Mills inquiry against Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):An accountability court on Monday approved the closure of the National Accountability Bureau inquiry into Chaudhry Sugar Mills against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her father, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The court ruled that National Accountability Bureau had lawfully terminated the inquiry and allowed Maryam Nawaz to withdraw her Rs70 million surety bond deposited in connection with the case.

Accountability Court Judge Rana Arif announced the reserved verdict on an application filed by National Accountability Bureau seeking final approval to close the inquiry. The verdict had been reserved earlier in the day after completion of arguments by both sides.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor Intikhab Alam Joya argued that amendments to the NAB law had removed the bureau’s jurisdiction, making continuation of the inquiry legally untenable. He stated that the inquiry concerned the assets of Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif linked to Chaudhry Sugar Mills, but no evidence of corruption had been found.

Counsel for the Sharif family, Javed Arshad Bhatti, also presented arguments before the court.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau Lahore had informed the court that the Lahore High Court directed submission of a termination report for formal closure of the inquiry under the law. The direction came during proceedings on Maryam Nawaz’s application seeking refund of the Rs70 million deposited as surety for her post-arrest bail.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Maryam Nawaz on November 4, 2019, directing her to surrender her passport and deposit the surety amount. A full bench later returned her passport on October 3, 2022, after National Accountability Bureau said the travel document was no longer required.

National Accountability Bureau had arrested Maryam Nawaz on August 8, 2019, during a visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail where Nawaz Sharif was imprisoned. She was accompanied by her daughter and cousin Yousaf Abbas.