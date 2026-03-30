Commissioner inspects Matric exam centers, orders strict transparency

FAISALABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Divisional Commissioner and Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday visited various matriculation examination centers and directed the officials to ensure complete transparency and zero tolerance against malpractice.

During visit, he inspected examination centers established at Government MC Boys Higher Secondary School, Kotwali Road, and Laboratory High School, Jail Road.

He interacted with students and inquired about the attitude and conduct of the examination staff to ensure a fair and conducive environment.

He instructed center superintendents to strictly follow the board’s standard operating procedures particularly regarding the secure transportation and distribution of examination papers. He also reviewed seating arrangements, checked students’ answer sheets, roll number slips and attendance records to ensure compliance with prescribed rules.

Expressing satisfaction over the availability of adequate lighting arrangements at the centers, he also checked facilities including provision of clean drinking water and proper washrooms for students.

He also reviewed security arrangements and emphasized that elimination of “booti mafia” is top priority and there would be zero tolerance for any attempt to compromise transparency of the examination process.

Secretary BISE Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman was also present on the occasion and briefed the divisional commissioner on overall arrangements for the smooth conduct of examinations.