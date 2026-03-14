CM takes notice of policeman hurt by kite string

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident in which a police official was injured after being struck by a kite string in Lahore.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict enforcement of the ban on kite flying across the province. She expressed concern over the violation of the ban and emphasized the need for strict action against those involved in such dangerous activities.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that turning kite flying into a deadly activity is deeply unfortunate and stressed that all necessary measures must be taken to ensure public safety.