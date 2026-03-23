CM orders upgradation of historic Jamia Masjid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Mar 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed complete upgradation of one of Rawalpindi’s oldest and largest Jamia mosques.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, a government delegation comprising senior parliamentarian Tahira Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb visited the historic Jamia Masjid Hanafia and Madrassa Anwar-e-Mustafa, where the mosque’s Khateeb and administration briefed them about the condition and requirements of the mosque.

According to the details, Maryam Aurangzeb issued on-the-spot instructions for repair and renovation of the historic structure. She said the chief minister had also sought a comprehensive security plan for the mosque.

She inspected the damaged flooring, boundary walls and other sections of the building during the visit.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that the CM was giving special attention to the construction, expansion and restoration of mosques. She added that Jamia Mosque Rawalpindi was a historic heritage site and its preservation was vital for protecting the city’s history.

The senior minister highlighted that mosques were an integral part of the country’s traditions and their protection, development and improvement remained among the top priorities of the provincial government.