CM orders strict action in Lady Willingdon video scandal

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered strict action against those involved in the Lady Willingdon Hospital video scandal.

Following her directives on Saturday, the Punjab government expanded disciplinary action, suspending senior administrative and medical staff over the alleged recording and sharing of a patient’s video during a surgical procedure. The action was initiated after the incident surfaced through the CM Complaint Cell.

The Medical Superintendent and Head of Department have been suspended, along with a woman medical officer, five postgraduate resident doctors, two nurses, and a hospital staff member. All individuals have been directed to report to their respective departments. Earlier, four lady doctors had also been suspended in connection with the same case.

According to official sources, the alleged video was recorded during an operation and later circulated, constituting a serious breach of patient privacy and medical ethics.

The Punjab government, acting on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has taken swift and strict measures to ensure accountability, reiterating zero tolerance for any violations that compromise patient dignity and professional standards in healthcare institutions.