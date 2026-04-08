CM Maryam commends PM Shehbaz on successful Iran–US ceasefire

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his commendable leadership and efforts in achieving a ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

The CM also lauded the contributions of Field Marshal Asim Munir for his significant role in facilitating the ceasefire. She remarked that Pakistan’s efforts in averting a major conflict would be remembered in history with great honor and recognition.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s success in promoting peace and preventing large-scale devastation would be written in golden words and has already become a proud chapter in global history. She termed the international acknowledgment of Pakistan’s role in regional peace as a major diplomatic achievement.

She added that Pakistan has demonstrated exceptional diplomatic balance in global and regional affairs, earning widespread appreciation. The CM credited the joint efforts of the political and military leadership for safeguarding the region from potential destruction.

Expressing optimism, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that ongoing efforts for peace negotiations within Pakistan would also reach a successful conclusion. She emphasized that Pakistan’s contributions towards global peace and preservation of civilizations will always be remembered.