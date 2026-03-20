CM extends Eid greetings to Muslim Ummah

LAHORE, Mar 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the sighting of the Shawaal moon, conveying her best wishes for Eid-ul-Fitr.

In her message on Friday, the CM prayed for peace, faith and security for the people of Pakistan and the wider Muslim world. She said the sighting of the Shawaal moon brings a message of joy, unity and renewed hope, adding that the occasion should spread happiness, peace and harmony across society. She prayed that the blessed moon of Eid brings tranquility and prosperity to everyone.

The CM also issued directives to ensure comprehensive security arrangements on Chand Raat across markets and shopping centers throughout the province. She instructed the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and deploy adequate personnel to maintain law and order and facilitate citizens during the Eid shopping rush.

CM Maryam Nawaz also ordered an increase in patrolling around ATMs and banking areas to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of citizens withdrawing cash during the festive period. She emphasized that public convenience and safety must remain the top priority, and all available resources should be utilized to maintain a peaceful environment during Chand Raat and Eid celebrations.

She further directed law enforcement agencies and district administrations to remain on high alert and coordinate effectively to ensure smooth traffic flow, prevent overcrowding, and provide a secure atmosphere for families visiting markets.