CM assigns CCD responsibility to eliminate illegal weapons

LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has tasked the Crime Control Department (CCD) with eliminating illegal weapons in the province and ordered for a full-scale campaign to eradicate the weapons culture after Eidul Fitr.

For the first time in Punjab, a comprehensive law has been formulated to curb the display and unlawful use of firearms. The chief minister has approved the Punjab Surrender Illicit Arms Act 2026.

The new legislation includes provisions for the destruction of all types of illegal weapons. Even licensed firearms intended for display at homes will require citizens to obtain special permission.

Under the act, all illegal weapons must be surrendered to the CCD within the stipulated period. Licensed weapon holders will also be required to provide a valid justification for possessing firearms.

Strict penalties have been proposed for those who fail to comply with the surrender requirements, marking a significant step in Punjab’s efforts to promote public safety and curb gun-related crimes.