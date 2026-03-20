CM approves plan to establish first Skill City in Punjab

LAHORE, Mar 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved in principle the establishment of the

province’s first skill City and sought a comprehensive plan and detailed proposals for its early execution.

Chairing a special meeting to review “Matric Tech” and school-based skilled development initiatives, here on Friday, the chief minister was briefed on plans to align technical education with industry requirements and equip youth with market-driven skills. It was informed that modern technical education institutes would be set up under the Skill City project to provide training in emerging and high-demand sectors.

The meeting was further apprised that technical and vocational education institutions in Punjab would be upgraded into centres of excellence, while efforts were under way to affiliate the Punjab Technical Vocational Education Board with institutions in the United Kingdom and Scotland to ensure international standards.

Officials presented a plan to introduce technical education at the matriculation level, aimed at preparing students for employment opportunities immediately after completing school.

The chief minister directed that youth be imparted practical and industry-relevant training to enhance their employ ability and productivity.

The proposed courses include graphic designing, media production, fashion designing, data coding and tourism, along with industrial electrician, plumbing, solar water heating systems, professional chef training and allied health professions.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of highly qualified instructors and to design curricula in consultation with industry experts to meet modern demands.

She expressed the resolve to transform Punjab’s youth into a skilled and competitive workforce, saying every young person should become proficient in a trade and excel in their respective fields.

She added that the government would utilise all available resources to equip youth with skills aligned with market needs and make them a true strength of the province.