City records average AQI at 88

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP): The city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 88, placing it within the moderate category, indicating that air pollution levels were acceptable for most individuals but could pose a slight risk for sensitive groups.

Despite this classification, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels remained a significant concern, measuring 5.8 times higher than the annual guideline value recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Such elevated PM2.5 concentrations highlight the presence of harmful microscopic particles in the air, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. Prolonged exposure to these pollutants may increase the risk of respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular problems, and other health complications, particularly among children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing conditions.

The data underscores the need for continued monitoring and effective measures to control pollution sources, as even moderate AQI levels can mask dangerously high concentrations of fine particulate matter.