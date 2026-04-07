City records average AQI at 75

LAHORE, Apr 07 (APP): The city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 75, placing it in the “moderate” category, which indicates that air quality was acceptable but may still pose a minor risk for sensitive groups.

Despite remaining within this range, pollution levels were notably elevated, particularly in terms of fine particulate matter.

The concentration of PM2.5—tiny particles capable of penetrating deep into the lungs—was measured at 4.4 times higher than the annual guideline value set by the World Health Organization. This significant exceedance highlights a persistent air quality concern, as prolonged exposure to such levels can contribute to respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases, and other health complications.

While the overall AQI classification suggests manageable conditions for the general population, environmental experts emphasize that consistent exposure to elevated PM2.5 levels remains a serious public health challenge, particularly for children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.