City records average AQI at 73

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP): The Lahore city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 73, placing it in the “moderate” category, where air quality is generally acceptable but may pose a slight health risk to sensitive individuals.

Despite this relatively manageable AQI level, the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) remained a concern, measuring 4.2 times higher than the annual guideline value set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Elevated PM2.5 levels indicate the presence of harmful microscopic particles in the air that can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, potentially leading to respiratory and cardiovascular issues over prolonged exposure. Health experts advise vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor activities and take precautionary measures during such conditions.