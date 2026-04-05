City experiences partly cloudy weather

LAHORE, Apr 05 (APP): Partly cloudy weather was experienced in the city on Sunday, and the Met. Office forecast similar conditions to persist over the next 24 hours.

Officials also indicated that a spell of rain is expected in various parts of the country, along with snowfall in the upper regions over the coming days.

According to the forecast, rainfall is likely in Punjab and Islamabad from April 6 to 9, affecting areas including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Sheikhupura. A fresh wave of westerly winds entered the western districts of Balochistan on Sunday evening and is expected to influence the upper parts of the country until April 9.

Under this system, rain is predicted in Balochistan from April 5 to 7 in districts such as Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Khuzdar, Kalat, Quetta and Zhob, with additional rainfall likely in Barkhan, Lasbela, Kohlu and Naseerabad. In Sindh, areas including Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad and Shikarpur are expected to receive rain with thundershowers on April 6.

Meanwhile, rain and snowfall are forecast for the mountainous regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, including Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar and Ghizer, as well as in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh, Rawalakot and Neelum Valley.

The Met. Office reported that the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 21°C, while the minimum temperature dropped to 17°C.