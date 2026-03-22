Chairman Senate condoles demise of Sherry Rehman’s daughter

MULTAN, Mar 22 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman on the sad demise of her daughter.

In his condolence message, Gilani termed the loss of a child as an “indescribable grief,” stating that words can hardly reflect the true intensity of pain. He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Chairman Senate also prayed for strength and patience for the family during this difficult time, emphasizing that the entire Senate stands in solidarity with Sherry Rehman in this hour of grief.