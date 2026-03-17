BISP Chairperson visits injured women at Sheikh Zayed Hospital RYK

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Mar 17 (APP):Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson, Senator Rubina Khalid, visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan on Monday to inquire after women injured in a tragic incident that occurred a day earlier.

During the visit, she met the injured beneficiaries, expressed her concern, and directed the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical care and extend full support to the affected individuals. Member of Provincial Assembly Sardar Habib-ur-Rehman, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, and BISP officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to media representatives, Senator Rubina Khalid said that a comprehensive investigation into the incident is underway and those found responsible will face strict legal action. She noted that stipends under BISP are distributed through partner banks, and in light of the incident, notice has been issued to the relevant bank over negligence, along with the imposition of a heavy fine.

She said her visit aimed to express solidarity and sympathy with the affected families. The Chairperson announced that families of the deceased women will be provided financial assistance of Rs1 million each, while the injured will receive Rs300,000 each. She further stated that medical treatment for the injured women will be provided free of cost, and educational stipends for children of the affected families will continue to ensure their studies are not disrupted.

Senator Rubina Khalid added that this was the last payment made under the old disbursement system. In line with the directives of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, payments will be shifted to a digital wallet system from the next quarter to ensure dignified, timely, and transparent disbursement of funds to beneficiaries.

She further said that while payments are currently being made through partner banks, the new system will eliminate the monopoly of bank retailers and make the process more transparent and efficient.

Later, the BISP Chairperson visited the homes of four deceased beneficiaries—Anwar Mai (Chak 123), Parveen Bibi (Chak 123), Shehnaz Khatoon (Chak 125), and Aleema Khatoon (Chak 114). She offered condolences, prayed for the departed souls, and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families.

She reaffirmed that BISP stands with the affected families in this difficult time and will extend all possible support to them.