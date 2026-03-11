Biometric attendance to be introduced for first time in Matric exams

RAWALPINDI, Mar 11 (APP):Biometric attendance of the candidates would be implemented for the first time during matric exams under Rawalpindi board.

The decision was taken to further improve transparency in the examination system.

Commissioner Rawalpindi and Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISE), Engineer Aamir Khattak, has directed officials to ensure biometric attendance of candidates at hard examination centres. While charging a high level meeting, he directed to maintain continuous online CCTV monitoring during the Matric First Annual Examinations 2026 commencing from March 27 to ensure transparency.

He said the measures were being implemented in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to establish a transparent, organized and cheating-free examination system.

He directed the relevant officers to complete all arrangements at examination centres in time and strictly enforce rules and discipline during the examinations.

Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan said foolproof arrangements were being finalized for the conduct of the examinations. He said online CCTV monitoring of centres and the biometric attendance system would help ensure an effective and transparent examination process, providing candidates with an organized and fair examination environment.