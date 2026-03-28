Austerity measures, public relief top priorities: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP): Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYM) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that the government is providing substantial relief to the public by absorbing the financial impact of petroleum price adjustments instead of passing the burden on to consumers.

Addressing a ceremony here on Saturday, he said the government had borne a financial burden amounting to billions of rupees to shield citizens from the effects of rising global fuel prices. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recently rejected a summary proposing an increase in petroleum prices in order to protect the public from further financial strain.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said the government was strictly adhering to austerity and simplicity measures, significantly reducing its expenditures to stabilise the economy. He urged citizens to support the government’s austerity campaign, particularly in view of the prevailing regional situation, adding that additional measures in this regard would be announced in the coming days.

Highlighting Pakistan’s diplomatic standing, he said the international community acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region. He emphasised that Pakistan continued to play a pivotal role in fostering dialogue and regional harmony.

Referring to national security, Rana Mashhood said Pakistan had achieved significant success in Marka-e-Haq and reiterated the government’s resolve to foil all anti-state conspiracies. He added that despite the activities of certain hostile elements, the country would continue its journey towards sustainable development and progress.

He further said the government was committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to the people and was taking steps to strengthen the health sector. He appreciated the role of welfare organisations in the social sector, particularly for their contributions to modern healthcare services.

The chairman, stressing the need for greater collaboration, called for enhanced cooperation between the government and welfare organisations to improve healthcare delivery across the country. He also underscored the importance of raising public awareness about Thalassemia, highlighting preventive measures and the need for timely diagnosis and treatment.