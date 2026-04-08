ATC rejects bail pleas of 18 TLP workers in arson, police attack case

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday rejected the post-arrest bail applications of 18 workers of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case pertaining to arson, rioting and attack on police personnel.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides on the bail petitions filed by the accused.

The court dismissed the applications on the basis of evidence available on record against the accused, while accepting the prosecution’s stance that the suspects were allegedly involved in violence, torching of property and assault on police officials.

Those whose bail pleas were rejected include Ali Bahadur, Mazhar, Azam, Ali Akbar, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Habib, Khalil Ahmad, Waqas Ahmad, Javed Imran, Ansar Mahmood, Muhammad Akbar, Muhammad Nawab, Yasir Aziz, Muhammad Arsalan, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Yousaf, Rana Manzar Irshad and Muhammad Shehzad.

According to the prosecution, the accused were nominated in a case registered at Shahdara Police Station and were allegedly involved in attacks on police personnel and incidents of arson during unrest.