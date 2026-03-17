ATC rejects bail of six proscribed TLP workers, grants relief to six others in arson cases

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the post-arrest bail petitions of six workers of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in cases related to arson, vandalism and attacks on police, while granting bail to six other accused and adjourning hearing of 10 more bail pleas until March 24.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the bail applications of 22 accused and announced the verdict on 12 petitions.

The court rejected bail pleas of Mahmood, Abid Ali, Nasir, Nabeel Ahmad, Asad Ali and Qasim.

Meanwhile, post-arrest bail was granted to Jamshed, Mubashar Ahmad, Salman, Ali Raza, Abdul Ghafoor and Shahzad against surety bonds of Rs100,000 each, with orders issued for their release.

The court also adjourned proceedings on the bail applications of 10 other accused, including Rizwan Riaz, Shafiqur Rehman, Mazhar Ali, Umar and Akram, and sought arguments from counsel on March 24.

Cases against the accused have been registered at police stations in Muridke and Shahdara. It was alleged that sticks and clubs were recovered from the accused, who were allegedly involved in violence against police and acts of arson and vandalism. It was further contended that the suspects were present at the scene and actively participated in the unrest.