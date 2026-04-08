APBUMA hails Pakistan-led diplomatic breakthrough securing regional peace

MULTAN, Apr 08 (APP): All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) leaders welcomed the recent ceasefire between Iran and the United States, describing it as a positive development for regional stability and global peace.

APBUMA chairman Imran Mahmood Sheikh and patron-in-chief Syed Muhammad Asim Shah said in a joint statement on Wednesday that prudent leadership and effective diplomacy of the Government of Pakistan played a responsible and constructive role in promoting peace and reducing tensions in the region.

They said, the temporary two-week halt in hostilities has rekindled hopes for reopening of the Strait of Hormuz that would ease pressure on the global economy by improving the flow of oil supplies and stabilizing international markets. Smoother energy supply routes could help revive economic activities across the region and rest of the world.

The APBUMA leaders said, the development has triggered optimism that the oil prices would go down significantly and hoped the government would pass on the benefit to people and industry.

They hoped the upcoming negotiations between USA and Iran would result in lasting peace across the world and would prove to be beneficial for all including Pakistan.

They said, cheaper oil and gas is the foremost demand of industry, which, they added, could help reduce production costs, strengthen Pakistan’s industrial competitiveness, and create new opportunities for export growth.

They expressed confidence that under dynamic and far-sighted leadership, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in promoting lasting peace in the region and contribute positively to the international community.