Anti-encroachment drive launched to ease traffic flow in town

CHICHAWATNI, Apr 8 (APP):The authorities here on Wednesday carried out a large-scale operation against illegal encroachments in a bid to maintain smooth traffic flow and facilitate residents during the ongoing rainy spell.

The action was led by Parra Force officials under the supervision of SDO Nauman Qaiser, in collaboration with municipal teams.

The encroachments were cleared from several busy areas of the town, including Arifwala Bridge Road, Church Road, Bahar Wala Adda, Ghass Mandi, Suri Gali, Masjid Mohajireen, Saddar Bazaar, Pakpattan Bazaar, Depalpur Bazaar and High Street.

During the operation, more than 14 handcarts were confiscated, while shopkeepers and vendors were strictly warned against re-establishing stalls on roads and footpaths.

The officials said further legal action would be taken against the violators.

Speaking on the occasion, Qaiser said ensuring public convenience and keeping traffic moving remained a top priority for the district administration, particularly during rainfall when water accumulation and congestion tend to worsen conditions.

He added that operations against encroachments would continue without discrimination, stressing that no one would be allowed to occupy public spaces or roadways.