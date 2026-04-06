ANF seizes over 220 kg of drugs in nationwide operations, arrests eight

RAWALPINDI, Apr 06 (APP): The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday carried out seven operations across Pakistan, arresting eight suspects and seizing 220.98 kilograms of narcotics valued at more than Rs 82.9 million.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the operations were conducted in multiple cities under the force’s ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking.

In Panjgur, near the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Road, authorities recovered 138 kg of methamphetamine (ice), 29 kg of heroin and 9 kg of hashish from a vehicle, arresting the suspect on the spot.

In Islamabad, 8.4 kg of hashish was seized from a vehicle near Khanna Bridge, with one suspect taken into custody.

Separately, in Lahore, ANF recovered 5 kg of heroin from two motorcycle riders near Band Road, while another operation near Ashraf Shaheed Post led to the seizure of 520 grams of heroin and the arrest of two suspects.

In Peshawar, 1 kg of hashish was recovered from a suspect near a university.

In Rawalpindi, ANF officials seized 50 grams of methamphetamine and 10 grams of cocaine from a motorcycle near Airport Road, arresting the rider.

Meanwhile, in Chagai’s Kali Rasool Bakhsh area, 30 kg of opium was recovered from bushes, the spokesperson said.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) 1997, and further investigations are underway.