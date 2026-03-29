3,700kg diseased poultry discarded in Tollinton Market

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP): Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 3,700 kilograms of underweight, weak, and diseased poultry along with substandard meat during an early morning crackdown at Tollinton Market, here on Sunday.

During the operation, Meat Safety Teams inspected 85,000 kilograms of meat and checked 52 meat shops and suppliers, imposing heavy fines on four over violations.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid told that the discarded poultry was found suffering from respiratory infections, low weight, and other diseases, while a veterinary specialist conducted a detailed examination of the seized stock.

The DG PFA said immediate action was taken upon recovery of unhealthy poultry, ensuring its disposal and penalizing those responsible, adding that no compromise would be made on meat quality and zero tolerance would be observed.

In wider operations across Punjab, PFA teams inspected 745 shops and suppliers, registered one case, and sealed two outlets over serious violations. He further highlighted that advance SOPs in line with international standards have been implemented to ensure meat quality, making the use of aprons, head covers, masks, and gloves mandatory for workers.

The DG added that PFA teams are monitoring Tollinton Market in three shifts to ensure continuous compliance, directing suppliers to provide only healthy poultry or face strict legal action. He added that, under the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, indiscriminate actions against those endangering public health are continuing round the clock.