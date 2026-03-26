150,000 getting BISP payments under recent released tranche

SARGODHA, Mar 26 (APP): As many as 150,000 deserving registered women beneficiaries were getting payments under Benazir income support program recent released 3rd Quarterly tranche here in Sargodha District.

Deputy Director Benazir income support program Sargodha Malik Safder Awan informed Associated press of Pakistan during his exclusive interview that 3rd Quarterly tranche for March-April 2026 has been released whereas registered women beneficiaries could get their BISP payments of Rs,14500 per each after visiting the nearest BISP payment center.

Safder further informed that BISP payments for 150,000 registered beneficiaries including 85000in Sargodha Tehsill,10,000 in Shah purr,15,000 in Sahiwal,8,000 in Bhera,12,000 in Bhulwal and 10,000 in Sillanwali and 10,000 in kotmomin could get the payments.

he said that more than 100 devices have been operational in Sargodha including 40 in Sargodha tehsil,10 in Sillanwali,10 in Kotmomin,10 in Bhulwal,10 in Bhera ,10 in Sahiwal and 10 in Shah purr Tehsil.

Safder said that women were strictly directed to complain illegal deductions if anyone was found in illegal deduction.

He also said that fresh survey was also underway and women could go to nearest BISP office for smooth and transparent survey.