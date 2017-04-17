LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP): Showing all round skills and superior technique,
Punjab’s kick boxers led their side to the title of the 10th National
kick boxing there on Monday.
Punjab accumulated 45 points to remain all times kings of the
two day premier activity, out shining their respective opponents
with a rousing display of prowess and aggressive punching and
kicking.
Khyber Pakthoon Khawa occupied the second place having
won 35 points and Azad Kashmir secured the third place 25 points.
Punjab gained another distinction when their ace player
Muhammad Umer was declared the best kick boxer of the meet
in a competition of ten teams.
After the finals, Chief Guests, Shaikh Rohail Asghar MNA
who is also the Chairman of Punjab Olympic Association and
Amjad Ali, Chief Operating officer, Masters Molty Foam,
the sponsors of the event, distributed the prizes and
trophies among the winners.
Punjab wins national kick boxing title
