Punjab, State Life sign contract for Sehat Sahulat Program

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):The Punjab government and State Life Insurance Corporation on Wednesday held a formal contract signing ceremony for implementation of Sehat Sahulat Program in the province

Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Aamer

Mehmood Kiani specially attended the ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company,

Zaheer Abbas Malik, on behalf of Government of Punjab, signed the contract to implement Sehat Sahulat Program in all districts of Punjab.