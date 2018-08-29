Punjab Sports vows to compete under construction sports projects

LAHORE, Aug 29 (APP):Punjab Sports Minister, Taimoor Khan Bhatti has vowed to complete under-construction sports projects of the province as early as possible.

“The sports culture will be promoted in the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he expressed these views at a high profile meeting here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Secretary Planning Tehmina Habib and other top officials were also present in the meeting.

Secretary Sports Punjan and Director General Sports Punjab briefed the Punjab Sports Minister about Directorate of Sports Punjab, youth affairs, Project Management Unit, Sports Board Punjab’s working, activities and projects during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Khan Bhatti also announced to formulate a sports policy at provincial level. “Promotion of sports in the province will be my top priority and the ongoing sports projects will be completed smoothly”.

He said Punjab government will take every possible measure for the growth of sports environment in the province. “The sports facilities will also be utilized at union council level”.

Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that top sports stars of the country will also be consulted for the promotion of sports in the province.

“Pakistan has plenty of potential in the sports field and we will polish this talent through some professional training,” he added.

Punjab Sports Minister also planted a tree outside Punjab Stadium. The minister along with Secretary Sports Punjab DG SBP and other officials also visited State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan informed the meeting that modern boxing rings have been sent to all divisional headquarters.

“We are also planning to build modern swimming pools in all divisional headquarters,” he added.

“Sports Board Punjab is committed to build sports development projects across the province and provide modern sports facilities to the youth of remote areas”, he added.