Punjab sports minster visits SBP offices, football stadium

LAHORE, Aug 28 (APP):Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti visited Punjab Football Stadium and Sports Board Punjab offices located at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday for the first time after

assuming his office as provincial sports minister.

Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan accorded a warm welcome to the new Punjab sports minister on his arrival. The minister held meetings with Ayub Chaudhry and Muhammad Aamir Jan.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Punjab government

would give top priority to sports activities as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said all talented young players of the province would be given

equal opportunities to show their talent in their respective fields of sports.

“We will take all-out measures to promote sports in the province besides creating new sports infrastructure to involve the youth in healthy activities,” he added.