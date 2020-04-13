Punjab sports minister inaugurates disinfectant gate

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here Monday inaugurated a walk-through disinfectant gate at National Hockey Stadium to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan and other officials were also present. The minister and DG SBP distributed face-masks among the Board employees.

While talking to the media, Rai Taimoor said the Punjab government was taking all possible measures to combat the fatal virus. “Right now, the entire world is facing the the coronavirus pandemic. It is time for every individual to contribute maximum efforts to get rid of the pandemic,” he added.

The sports minister appreciated the contribution by Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association (EMRA), SJAL and Al-Rehman Gardens for installation of the walk-through disinfectant gate.

The SBP DG said that the Board was making concrete efforts to halt the spread of deadly virus. “We need to spread awareness among the general public regarding coronavirus and adopt all measures to fight the epidemic. We have also sprayed all parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex to keep the atmosphere clean and tidy,” he added.