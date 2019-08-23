Punjab Sports Minister inaugurates CM Punjab karate championship

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti inaugurated the Chief Minister Punjab National Karate Championship 2019 at a colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Friday.

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin, SBP, Javed Chohan, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) Chairman Muhammad Jahangir, PKF President Ahmed Baig, PKF Secretary Andleeb Sandhu, IOC Scholarship holder Saadi Abbas and a large number of karate players and officials were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports was also introduced with the players of 11 participating teams , Punjab, KP, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Wapda, Army, Railways, Police, Navy and HEC teams , at the opening ceremony.

PKF Secretary in her welcome address highlighted the achievements of Pakistan karate players in different international karate events. Earlier, young girls presented National Anthem on drum beat and won huge appreciation.