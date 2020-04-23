Punjab sports minister condoles death of former Olympic wrestler

LAHORE, Apr 23 (APP)::Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh here on Thursday condoled the demise of Pakistan’s former Olympic wrestler Mohammad Afzal, who died of coronavirus in New York.

Afzal, 85, was in America for the last one month. He represented Pakistan in 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in his condolence message, lauded Afzal’s services for the growth of wrestling in Pakistan.

The DG Sports Board Punjab also showered praise on Afzal’s contribution, saying that his services would be remembered for a long time.

They conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity and rest the departed soul in eternal peace.