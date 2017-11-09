Punjab sports minister chairs youth commission meeting

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP):A consultative meeting of the Punjab Youth Commission was held at the Department of Youth Affairs, Sports,

Archaeology and Tourism here under the chairmanship of Punjab

Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada as the chairman of the

Punjab Youth Commission.

MNA Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan,

Additional Secretary, Zahid Hussain, Deputy Secretary, Ms Tahmina

Habib and MPA Mehwish Sultana were also part of the instrumental

meeting.

Jahangir Khanzada said the youth had always played a great

role in a civilised society and the Punjab government was making

all-out efforts to bring them towards positive and healthy

activities.

“Providing proper guidance to youth is our mission so that

they can become responsible citizens of our society. We are

guiding our youth as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz

Sharif,” he added.

“After the 18th Amendment, Punjab was the first province to

formulate and approve its Youth Policy in May 2012. It was a great achievement of the Punjab government.

“Consequently, Punjab is also the first province to formulate

its Youth Commission as part of the institutional mechanism of

the Punjab Youth Policy. It is an extremely prestigious body and I congratulate you all for being part of it,” he added.

Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said that youth is our asset

and the provincial government was making every possible effort for

the talented youth of the province.

Additional Secretary Zahid Hussain gave a presentation on

the Punjab Youth Policy 2012 and the promulgation of the Punjab

Youth Commission under the institutional mechanism of the Punjab

Youth Policy.

After the presentation, the house was opened for discussion.