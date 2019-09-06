Punjab Sports Minister chairs SBP general body meeting

LAHORE, Sep 06 (APP):The inaugural meeting of 25-member General Body of Sports Board Punjab was held under the chairmanship of Punjab Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism and Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chairman Sports Board Punjab Rao Zahid Qayyum, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Nadeem Mehboob, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, MPAs Talat Fatima Naqvi, Aysha Nawaz, Additional IG Training RanaTahir, Saqib Wazir Media Advisor, President Punjab Women Hockey Tanzeela Amir Cheema, Aneela Khawaja, Mareena Iqbal, Farzana Rauf, Najia Rasool, Nadia Farooqi, Kiran Ilyas and representatives of different departments.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh gave a detailed briefing about the annual performance of Sports Board Punjab, development schemes and other key affairs in the general body meeting.

He informed the meeting that 315 sports facilities are presently working in the province while 193 new development schemes have been launched. Out of these new schemes, 24 are in final phase of completion.