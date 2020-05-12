Punjab Sports Minister awards cheque to legendary wrestler Din Muhammad

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, May 12 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Tuesday visited the residence of legendary wrestler Din Muhammad, who clinched historic gold medal for Pakistan in 1954 Asian Games.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti paid rich tributes to legendary wrestler Din Muhammad for winning gold medal in 1954 Asian Games.

He also awarded a cheque and appreciation certificate on behalf of Sports Board Punjab to great wrestler in recognition of his remarkable achievements in the field of wrestling.

Wrestler Din Muhammad thanked Punjab government and Punjab Minister for Sports, for honouring him. “Today is very memorable day for me when Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti visited my home and honoured me on behalf of Punjab government in recognition of my services,” he added.

Talking to wrestler Din Muhammad, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said those players who won titles and medals in international sports competitions are our real heroes. “I will recommend Din Muhammad’s name to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for a house in ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’. His name will also be included in the list of Pakistan sports legends, who will be honoured at an award ceremony in near future”, he added.

Veteran wrestler Din Muhammad rendered great services for the country in the field of wrestling and that’s why his portrait is being placed in the Wall of Fame at Sports Board Punjab.

Showering huge praise on wrestling stalwart, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the legends like wrestler Din Muhammad are our national heroes. They are true inspiration for young generation and we can’t forget their great services they rendered for the country.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the whole nation is proud of Din Muhammad’s achievements. “We are formulating a special policy for honouring our sports legends like Din Muhammad”.