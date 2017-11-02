Punjab set up Authority to control adulteration in edible items: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Ahmed Sheikh on Thursday informed the Senate that Punjab Government has formally established an Authority to check quality of routine edibles items and help control adulteration.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour on behalf of the minister for Science and Technology, he said that it was responsibility of the provincial government to check adulteration in food items including milk, ghee, meet in their respective provinces.

He said the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), an organization under the administrative control Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), is mandated to formulate Standards and monitor the quality of products falling under the Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme.

Presently, 109 items were included in the mandatory Scheme of PSQCA and the Authority has a complete mechanism for monitoring the quality of the essential items / products through quarterly inspections of the manufacturing units and market surveillance policy (inspection, testing and certification) for ensuring compliance of mandatory items in accordance with Pakistan Standards and Conformity Assessment (CA) Rules, 2011.

He said presently, PSQCA was not authorized to penalize the manufacturers / units for non-compliance. However, PSQCA as per CA rules could seize the units which did not conform to the standards, he said.

He said PSQCA also referred cases of manufacturers / units to first class magistrate for penalization.

He said during the period 2016 and17 (July 2016 to September 2017), PSQCA carried out inspection of various units as well as open market surveillance, resultantly 299 units of different items were seized.