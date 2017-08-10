RAWALPINDI, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with
Punjab Police conducted Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Dera Ghgazi Khan and apprehended nine suspects during
the last 24 hours.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations statement issued
here on Thursday, the suspects have been apprehended for involvement in recent terrorist activities in Punjab.
Punjab Rangers, police arrest nine suspects
RAWALPINDI, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with