Punjab Rangers, CTD Punjab Police apprehend five terrorists

RAWALPINDI, Aug 2 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with Counter

Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police and intelligence agencies have conducted search operations in Lahore and arrested five terrorists.

According to an ISPR statement issued here on Wednesday, five terrorists

and facilitators affiliated with banned organizations Tehrik-e-Taliban Swat (TTS) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were apprehended.